Final suspect arrested in homicide investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Another suspect was arrested in connection to a homicide investigation.
19-year-old Emmanuel Dominique Smart turned himself in after meeting with investigators.
Smart was interviewed regarding the murder of 49-year-old Romero Gonzalez in November.
He’s charged with Murder and Armed robbery, and being held without bond at this time.
Smart is the fifth person arrested in this case.
Here is a list of the other four:
- 22-year-old Jamal DeShawn Roundtree
- 21-year-old Devin Smiley
- 21-year-old Ja’Qwaray Hollingshed
- 18-year-old Thomas Pate