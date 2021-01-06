First case of Covid-19 variant identified in Georgia

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Public Health identified the first case of the COVID-19 variant in the state. This is the same variant that is in the UK.

It was discovered during the analysis of a specimen sent by a pharmacy in Georgia to a commercial lab.

Health officials trace the virus to an 18-year-old with no travel history. He’s currently isolating at home. DPH is working to identify close contacts of the individual and test them for the variant.

Preliminary epidemiologic information suggests this variant is significantly more contagious than the SARS-CoV-2 Virus. However, there is no evidence this variant causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.

The department of health reminds you to keep up with CDC guidelines.

How to prevent the spread of Covid-19