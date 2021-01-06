UPDATE (Wednesday, January 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported by county in the last two weeks as of Wednesday, January 6, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/6/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 602,796 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1517 8173.05 43 132
Atkinson 668 8019.21 9 94
Bacon 864 7576.29 21 64
Baker 136 4364.57 6 27
Baldwin 3026 6811.02 73 231
Banks 1220 6105.49 20 141
Barrow 5282 6114.63 69 412
Bartow 6979 6300.39 123 511
Ben Hill 1265 7599.88 38 125
Berrien 831 4311.06 21 45
Bibb 9870 6487.02 240 1196
Bleckley 659 5133.2 30 41
Brantley 694 3614.21 18 55
Brooks 786 4997.77 27 64
Bryan 1831 4678.44 18 125
Bulloch 3895 4901.41 37 169
Burke 1223 5474 17 114
Butts 1386 5505.68 48 81
Calhoun 342 5413.96 11 58
Camden 2336 4332.02 19 99
Candler 635 5859.56 28 50
Carroll 5428 4518.85 98 260
Catoosa 3510 5103.9 38 164
Charlton 878 6625.92 13 45
Chatham 13476 4612.29 231 1089
Chattahoochee 2175 20234.44 1 19
Chattooga 1616 6525.07 44 111
Cherokee 13784 5169.96 129 854
Clarke 9035 6961.84 66 329
Clay 151 5288.97 3 9
Clayton 13977 4585.06 224 932
Clinch 580 8713.94 14 52
Cobb 39556 5003.36 574 2416
Coffee 3598 8359.28 80 511
Colquitt 2632 5798.25 44 185
Columbia 7699 4853.4 88 297
Cook 1023 5866.83 23 88
Coweta 5619 3696.69 81 224
Crawford 387 3164.87 7 47
Crisp 1026 4603.17 28 119
Dade 773 4782.82 7 40
Dawson 1829 6768.81 18 167
DeKalb 37480 4725.44 503 3188
Decatur 1670 6344.5 44 119
Dodge 900 4415.01 44 87
Dooly 558 4164.18 22 65
Dougherty 4193 4663.81 205 780
Douglas 7361 4845.76 102 597
Early 722 7116.1 39 59
Echols 318 8012.09 2 10
Effingham 2557 3993.69 36 172
Elbert 1197 6318.29 24 94
Emanuel 1494 6591.95 45 108
Evans 604 5651.73 8 58
Fannin 1374 5220.36 37 116
Fayette 4004 3406.38 71 181
Floyd 7132 7138 109 578
Forsyth 10233 4052.56 83 642
Franklin 1727 7402.8 22 110
Fulton 53907 4904.29 748 3378
Gilmer 1713 5452.46 33 146
Glascock 97 3206.61 3 10
Glynn 4953 5756.16 124 385
Gordon 4298 7404.09 61 214
Grady 1156 4710.68 28 127
Greene 1037 5540.42 26 85
Gwinnett 55152 5679.07 570 3943
Habersham 3725 8133.19 92 370
Hall 18479 8955.22 232 1726
Hancock 659 8043.45 47 81
Haralson 1269 4130.59 23 53
Harris 1409 4059.12 29 111
Hart 1258 4818.63 21 102
Heard 436 3524.66 10 28
Henry 11863 4945.68 146 388
Houston 6732 4286.83 115 512
Irwin 583 6180.43 11 62
Jackson 5535 7409.64 65 331
Jasper 436 3070.64 6 29
Jeff Davis 1011 6674.15 31 82
Jefferson 1203 7856.07 38 119
Jenkins 547 6378.26 34 75
Johnson 575 5951.76 31 80
Jones 1126 3938.3 23 79
Lamar 883 4564.02 27 65
Lanier 409 3951.31 7 21
Laurens 2868 6063.94 114 265
Lee 1169 3900.44 32 122
Liberty 1872 3024.04 30 153
Lincoln 348 4283.08 10 39
Long 475 2385.14 5 32
Lowndes 6237 5291.06 99 266
Lumpkin 2011 5949.35 23 192
Macon 410 3156.76 15 60
Madison 1753 5809.06 17 99
Marion 267 3219.58 10 27
McDuffie 1049 4857.16 23 112
McIntosh 471 3233.34 8 45
Meriwether 930 4424.36 20 95
Miller 474 8223.46 2 25
Mitchell 1196 5422.56 51 187
Monroe 1351 4872.51 61 128
Montgomery 577 6255.42 10 31
Morgan 842 4399.62 8 55
Murray 2852 7083.78 41 164
Muscogee 9541 4978.97 204 814
Newton 4950 4405.72 121 425
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23208 0 258 944
Oconee 1920 4600.23 41 94
Oglethorpe 823 5400.26 14 56
Paulding 6513 3774.73 107 225
Peach 1292 4719.63 32 142
Pickens 1653 4929.91 16 113
Pierce 931 4763.37 27 108
Pike 695 3685.05 14 54
Polk 2704 6218.67 44 249
Pulaski 463 4250.44 25 43
Putnam 1238 5656.84 32 97
Quitman 54 2353.97 1 7
Rabun 1108 6523.02 19 115
Randolph 365 5404.2 30 63
Richmond 13424 6637.66 223 923
Rockdale 3870 4075.4 70 519
Schley 163 3090.05 2 18
Screven 567 4079.14 11 51
Seminole 577 7088.45 12 47
Spalding 2699 3905.37 88 306
Stephens 2293 8709.36 49 194
Stewart 618 10083.21 17 114
Sumter 1381 4697.44 72 228
Talbot 271 4400.78 9 31
Taliaferro 61 3737.75 0 2
Tattnall 1359 5348.08 23 93
Taylor 370 4649.41 14 49
Telfair 598 3822.55 33 59
Terrell 459 5421.05 34 91
Thomas 2540 5716.73 80 234
Tift 2990 7323.05 71 330
Toombs 2258 8368.23 63 143
Towns 766 6365.3 26 91
Treutlen 439 6428.47 14 39
Troup 4187 5946.26 123 403
Turner 494 6116.89 24 63
Twiggs 391 4835.52 15 70
Union 1482 5849.62 42 145
Unknown 3216 0 6 53
Upson 1322 5031.02 72 124
Walker 4079 5859.79 55 177
Walton 5074 5295.68 88 334
Ware 2305 6429.03 77 249
Warren 225 4318.62 7 33
Washington 1240 6107.77 27 85
Wayne 1917 6395.54 46 177
Webster 70 2745.1 2 11
Wheeler 404 5108.1 18 29
White 2170 6832.92 35 211
Whitfield 11368 10860.59 130 555
Wilcox 385 4379.98 25 63
Wilkes 474 4733.37 8 53
Wilkinson 567 6357.21 18 96
Worth 941 4671.83 38 132
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,932,297 (5,523,221 reported molecular tests; 409,076 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 602,796 (10.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 43,629 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 10,035 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

