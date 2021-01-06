Jon Ossoff defeats Republican David Perdue

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Jon Ossoff defeated Republican David Perdue in Georgia, NBC News projects.

Ossoff took to YouTube and claimed victory early Wednesday morning, thanking Georgians for “electing me to serve you.” However, it was too close to call a winner.

“This campaign has been about health and jobs and justice for the people of this state — for all the people of this state,” Ossoff said.

“Whether you were for me, or against me, I’ll be for you in the U.S. Senate. I will serve all the people of the state.”