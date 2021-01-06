|
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- The Go-Big Show was filmed at the Macon Centreplex last year.
The show guest stars rapper Snoop Dog, actress Rosario Dawson, country music singer Jennifer Nettles and wrestler Cody Rhodes.
Go-Big Show is complete with death defying stunts.
VP of Development for Visit Macon, Aaron Buzza, was able to provide a bubble space to help keep everyone safe and follow all CDC guidlines.
“We had the opportunity to do the drive-in experience, we’re gonna see people as part of that audience that we know, so that’ll be fun and that experince I think was good for those who were able to be involved with that,”said Buzza.
Visit Macon coordinated with the Marriot to keep everyone socially distanced. Everyone who attended the show watched from the comfort of their cars.
Go-Big Show will air Thursday night at 9/8c on TBS.