Warnock wins in Georgia; DC braces for Trump rally

(NBC News) — Washington D.C. is on high alert as thousands of pro-Trump supporters descend on the nation’s Capitol to protest as Congress prepares to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory.
President Trump will speak at a “Save America” rally as lawmakers gather to certify the presidential election, with Vice President Pence presiding.
The president tweeted falsely that: “If vice president @mike_pence comes through for us, we will win the presidency.”
Pence only announces results; he can’t change them.
A person close to the vice president says he’ll follow the law.
At least 13 Republican senators and dozens in the House plan to object.
The objections may delay, but not stop, Congress from declaring Joe Biden the winner.
Meanwhile, NBC has declared Reverend Raphael Warnock the winner in one of Georgia’s two Senate races.
“I can’t wait to get to work. I have to put my boots on, and represent the people’s concerns in the United States Senate,” Warnock said after his victory.
His opponent, Senator Kelly Loeffler, has yet to concede.
The race between David Perdue and Jon Ossoff is still too close to call, although Ossoff has declared victory.
That race will decide which party controls the Senate.
