Dog of the week – Sunflower

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunflower is a 7 month old blue pit mix. She’s playful, loveable and gets along with other dogs.
She’s also in need of a forever home.
You can adopt her at All About Animals Rescue in Macon. Anyone that goes to the shelter to adopt is required to wear a mask and gloves.
To learn more about the rescue or to look at pictures of some the animals that are up for adoption, visit the shelter’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/allaboutanimalsmacon/