Brookdale Warming Center announces new director

Brookdale Warming Center names Steve Bell as director.
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Brookdale Warming Center announced its new Director Thursday.
Steve Bell was named director for the Brookdale Warming Center. And his role, he will manage coordination with other non-profit organizations and volunteers to ensure smooth operations.
The center opened Wednesday.
So far, the center has helped eight people, it will remain open for 90 days.
Bell says his main goal is to encourage organizations to help those in need.
Brookdale staff also plans on expanding by adding computers for children to do online assignments. They will also provide shuttle transportation for those who need them.