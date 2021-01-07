|
The Freedom’s Path at Dublin receives a ten year $625,000 per housing tax credit.
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Carl Vinson VA Center plans to renovate two buildings on campus.
Director of the VA Center David Whitmer says that both buildings will include 22 studio efficiencies and 22 one-bedroom apartments.
Between the two buildings will be an additional building for female veterans and families.
To stay at the facilities, veterans must meet income guidelines.
“Those who stay at the center will have other veterans to help them stay on target to reach their goals,” says Whitmer.
Veteran John Payne expressed his honor to give input in the process.
According to the Medical Center, the housing facilities help those who need to easily access the campus necessities.
Those accessible necessities include visitations to doctors, clinicians, and therapists.
With the facilities in place, the center will have more room to provide affordable housing to the veterans in need.
Renovations begin September 2021. The facility will open in fall 2022.
For more information, visit https://www.freedomspathdublinga.com/