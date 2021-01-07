Congress Confirms Biden’s Victory

Listen to the content of this post:

(NBC News) — Capitol Hill was quiet Thursday morning, one day after riots stopped the electoral vote count, sent lawmakers into hiding, and left four people dead, including one San Diego woman who was shot by police.

Hours after Trump supporters stormed the building, Congress returned and worked into the early morning hours, counting electoral votes and certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“We will not be kept out of this chamber by thugs, mobs, or threats,” outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

That sentiment was echoed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who stated “To those who strove to tear us from our responsibility – you have failed.”

Some Republicans dropped their objections to the certification of Biden’s victory after the violent protest, but six Republican Senators and 138 Representatives still voted against accepting the votes cast in several key battleground states.

Many, including some prominent Republicans, are blaming President Trump’s earlier comments at the “Save America” rally for the violence.

“What happened here today was an insurrection incited by the President of the United States,” Senator Mitt Romney said.

