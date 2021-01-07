UPDATE (Thursday, January 7 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported in the last two weeks by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 7, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/7/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 609,868 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1516 8167.66 43 132
Atkinson 672 8067.23 9 94
Bacon 866 7593.83 21 64
Baker 136 4364.57 6 27
Baldwin 3037 6835.78 73 232
Banks 1227 6140.53 20 141
Barrow 5341 6182.93 69 412
Bartow 7121 6428.58 123 511
Ben Hill 1275 7659.96 39 125
Berrien 838 4347.37 21 45
Bibb 9932 6527.77 244 1197
Bleckley 665 5179.93 30 41
Brantley 697 3629.83 18 56
Brooks 791 5029.57 27 65
Bryan 1850 4726.98 18 125
Bulloch 3920 4932.87 38 169
Burke 1229 5500.85 17 114
Butts 1402 5569.24 48 81
Calhoun 348 5508.94 11 59
Camden 2363 4382.09 19 99
Candler 639 5896.47 28 50
Carroll 5470 4553.82 97 258
Catoosa 3539 5146.06 38 165
Charlton 881 6648.55 13 45
Chatham 13583 4648.91 233 1092
Chattahoochee 2180 20280.96 1 19
Chattooga 1633 6593.72 44 114
Cherokee 14043 5267.11 130 856
Clarke 9117 7025.02 67 329
Clay 151 5288.97 3 9
Clayton 14105 4627.05 227 944
Clinch 582 8743.99 14 52
Cobb 40118 5074.45 575 2419
Coffee 3612 8391.8 82 512
Colquitt 2643 5822.48 44 185
Columbia 7770 4898.16 89 298
Cook 1027 5889.77 24 88
Coweta 5679 3736.16 81 224
Crawford 389 3181.22 7 47
Crisp 1035 4643.55 28 120
Dade 782 4838.51 7 40
Dawson 1848 6839.13 18 167
Decatur 1676 6367.3 45 119
DeKalb 37870 4774.61 505 3196
Dodge 905 4439.54 44 87
Dooly 562 4194.03 22 65
Dougherty 4244 4720.54 205 780
Douglas 7492 4932 102 598
Early 727 7165.39 39 60
Echols 318 8012.09 2 10
Effingham 2571 4015.56 36 172
Elbert 1211 6392.19 24 95
Emanuel 1497 6605.19 45 108
Evans 606 5670.44 8 59
Fannin 1381 5246.96 37 120
Fayette 4050 3445.52 72 181
Floyd 7205 7211.06 110 582
Forsyth 10522 4167.01 83 646
Franklin 1760 7544.26 22 110
Fulton 54932 4997.54 752 3396
Gilmer 1724 5487.47 34 146
Glascock 98 3239.67 3 10
Glynn 5009 5821.24 124 387
Gordon 4350 7493.67 61 219
Grady 1164 4743.28 28 128
Greene 1049 5604.53 26 85
Gwinnett 55999 5766.29 571 3967
Habersham 3758 8205.24 93 373
Hall 18633 9029.85 236 1734
Hancock 665 8116.68 47 81
Haralson 1279 4163.14 23 54
Harris 1446 4165.71 29 111
Hart 1283 4914.39 22 103
Heard 438 3540.82 10 29
Henry 12048 5022.8 146 389
Houston 6801 4330.77 117 512
Irwin 587 6222.83 12 62
Jackson 5605 7503.35 65 331
Jasper 437 3077.68 6 29
Jeff Davis 1017 6713.76 32 83
Jefferson 1211 7908.31 38 119
Jenkins 551 6424.91 34 75
Johnson 596 6169.13 31 80
Jones 1133 3962.79 23 79
Lamar 896 4631.21 28 65
Lanier 411 3970.63 7 21
Laurens 2879 6087.2 115 266
Lee 1184 3950.49 32 123
Liberty 1885 3045.04 30 155
Lincoln 350 4307.69 10 39
Long 477 2395.18 5 32
Lowndes 6262 5312.27 101 267
Lumpkin 2029 6002.6 23 195
Macon 415 3195.26 15 60
Madison 1784 5911.79 17 99
Marion 267 3219.58 10 27
McDuffie 1065 4931.24 23 114
McIntosh 476 3267.66 8 45
Meriwether 937 4457.66 20 95
Miller 477 8275.5 2 25
Mitchell 1198 5431.63 51 187
Monroe 1358 4897.75 61 128
Montgomery 582 6309.63 10 31
Morgan 848 4430.98 8 55
Murray 2873 7135.94 42 166
Muscogee 9667 5044.72 205 817
Newton 4993 4443.99 121 426
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23254 0 259 947
Oconee 1950 4672.11 41 95
Oglethorpe 840 5511.81 14 56
Paulding 6622 3837.91 108 230
Peach 1304 4763.47 32 142
Pickens 1680 5010.44 16 117
Pierce 933 4773.6 27 109
Pike 709 3759.28 15 54
Polk 2771 6372.75 45 250
Pulaski 465 4268.8 25 43
Putnam 1244 5684.26 33 97
Quitman 54 2353.97 1 7
Rabun 1115 6564.23 20 115
Randolph 365 5404.2 30 63
Richmond 13557 6703.42 224 924
Rockdale 3915 4122.79 72 519
Schley 164 3109 2 18
Screven 572 4115.11 11 51
Seminole 583 7162.16 12 47
Spalding 2737 3960.35 89 306
Stephens 2325 8830.9 49 196
Stewart 618 10083.21 17 114
Sumter 1395 4745.06 72 228
Talbot 272 4417.02 9 31
Taliaferro 62 3799.02 0 2
Tattnall 1370 5391.37 24 93
Taylor 374 4699.67 14 49
Telfair 601 3841.73 33 59
Terrell 459 5421.05 34 91
Thomas 2553 5745.99 80 235
Tift 3010 7372.03 72 330
Toombs 2286 8472 63 143
Towns 770 6398.54 26 91
Treutlen 439 6428.47 14 39
Troup 4221 5994.55 123 405
Turner 500 6191.18 25 64
Twiggs 397 4909.72 16 71
Union 1506 5944.35 43 146
Unknown 3266 0 6 51
Upson 1327 5050.04 73 124
Walker 4121 5920.13 56 178
Walton 5139 5363.52 89 336
Ware 2327 6490.39 77 253
Warren 226 4337.81 7 33
Washington 1249 6152.1 27 85
Wayne 1936 6458.93 46 177
Webster 71 2784.31 2 11
Wheeler 407 5146.04 19 29
White 2201 6930.54 37 211
Whitfield 11443 10932.25 130 557
Wilcox 386 4391.35 25 63
Wilkes 482 4813.26 8 53
Wilkinson 570 6390.85 18 96
Worth 950 4716.51 38 132
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 5,979,704 (5,569,613 reported molecular tests; 410,091 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 609,868 (10.9% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 43,796 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 10,100 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 7, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

