Keep Macon Bibb Beautiful hosts ‘Bring One for the Chipper’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you still have your Christmas tree, Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful wants to help you recycle it.
The organization will host its annual “Bring One for the Chipper” event on Saturday.
Organizers will turn your undecorated tree into mulch. Caroline Childs — the executive director of Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful — says this can help you start the year off “in the green.”
“Recycling and giving back to our community to help create a green and clean community is what our organization strives for,” said Childs. “And it’s a way members of the community can give back.”
You can also stop by to get some fresh Christmas tree mulch, even if you don’t have a tree to drop off.
To drop off your tree early, you can do so at local Kroger stores.
Event information
- When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon
- Where: The empty lot next to Burger King at 815 Riverside Drive
Kroger drop-off locations
- Hartley Bridge
- Zebulon Road
- Forsyth Road
- Tom Hill