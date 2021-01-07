US Senator Lindsey Graham embarrassed, disgusted

Listen to the content of this post:

Sen. Lindsey Graham: How could that happen 20 years after 9/11?

“The first thing to stand out to me is how embarrassed and disgusted I am that the United States Capitol could be taken over by domestic terrorists while we’re in session, transferring power from one president to the other.. that a band of people who are terrorists not patriots, literally occupied the floor of the House, drove the Senate out of its chamber and the question for the country, is how could that happen 20 years after 9/11? September of this year will be the 20th anniversary of the attack on our nation. It is mind-boggling that such an event could occur.”