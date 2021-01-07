Local lawmakers share their thoughts on Capitol attack

Listen to the content of this post:

Georgia State Senator David Lucas and State Representative Dale Washburn share their thoughts on the Capitol attack.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– After the attack on Capitol Hill, local legislators say they plan to continue their duties at Georgia State Capitol.

Riots erupted as supporters of Donald Trump broke into the United States Capitol building in an attempt to stop the certification of electoral college votes. Senators and members of Congress had to hide until the violence ended.

State senators and representatives will return to the Georgia State Capitol on January 11 to resume the session. Senator David Lucas says he has no concerns for his safety and will keep working.

“They’re putting fences up and of course you’ve got security at the capitol when you walk in,” Lucas explained. “Hopefully, we’ll take care of things we need to do. It’s not like Washington D.C., we have the national guard.”

Groups also stood outside the state capitol trying to intimidate state leaders. Governor Brian Kemp requested extra help in maintaining safety until state leaders are back in session.

“I want to let my fellow Georgians know that I will be extending my previous executive order activating the Georgia national guard,” Kemp said. “That will continue to be in place until Monday and they will be called up as needed.”

Both Senator Lucas and State Representative Dale Washburn condemn the actions at the Capitol.

“Just an awful day. Many of us couldn’t believe it,” Washburn said. “You know a peaceful protest is certainly allowed in America. I believe the vast majority of them showed peace. Unfortunately, a very small group decided to attack the Capitol.”

As a Trump supporter, Washburn says he believes the President had nothing to do with the attack.

“I do not believe the president had any intention of the Capitol attack. And I think it’s absurd to think that he intentionally inspired that,” Washburn stated.

Return to the Dome

Washburn says he will continue to support his party and will happily return to work on Monday.

Legislators plan to work on the state budget and finish a few new bills.