Daybreak Morning News Update: Congress confirms Biden's victory after rioters storm U.S. Capitol, President Trump publicly pledges an orderly transfer of power By Amanda Corna - January 7, 2021

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Congress confirms Biden's victory after protesters storm U.S. Capitol – https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/congress-begin-electoral-vote-count-amid-protests-inside-outside-capitol-n1253013 President Trump publicly pledges an orderly transfer of power – https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/trump-commits-orderly-transition-statement-after-mob-stormed-capitol-n1253223