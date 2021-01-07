Perry shooting leaves 1 woman injured, suspect in custody

|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Perry Police officers are investigating a Washington Street parking lot shooting that left one woman injured Thursday.
Authorities say the incident happened around 1:10 in the afternoon.
Officers identified the shooting victim as Shantoria M. Taylor, of Perry. They also identified the suspect as 53-year-old Darryl Smith, of Warner Robins.
Officers say Smith shot Taylor in her lower extremities. Paramedics took Taylor to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon.
Soon after the assault, authorities say officers found Smith. They took him into custody without incident.
Authorities charged Smith with aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Smith is being held at the Houston County Detention Center.
Anyone with information please contact Detective Jason Jones at (478) 338-0260.