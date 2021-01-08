Better Business Bureau gives tips on protecting stimulus payment

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Better Business Bureau wants to make sure that money stays with you as stimulus checks continue to rollout.

Kelvin Collins — the president and CEO of BBB Central Georgia— said if anyone calls, emails, or texts you about your stimulus payment it is probably a scam.

Collins says the IRS refers to the payments as “economic impact payments.” It should signal a red flag if someone uses the term “stimulus payment” while communicating with you.

Collins points out that the IRS is so busy they do not have time to contact people about their payments. The only time you should provide information is if you have reached out to the IRS yourself.

The BBB has started seeing reports of fraud on their scam tracker from the recent stimulus payments.

How to report a scam

If you feel you have been contacted by a scammer, Collins says you can report it to their website.

As tax season nears, Collins stresses the importance of researching your options. Also, make sure you have a trusted tax preparer if you use that option.