Capitol siege raises security concerns for Biden inaugural

WASHINGTON, District of Columbia (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 was already going to be scaled back due to the pandemic.
Donald Trump may also become the first commander in chief in 152 years to skip his successor’s swearing-in.
But after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, there are now questions about whether having a presidential ceremony on the steps of the same building could also pose a serious security risk.
Biden insists that he never felt concerned about his safety or the security of the inauguration, and organizers didn’t consider postponing or moving the event.