COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Consignment shop in Cochran has partnered with a Facebook group to create a food pantry.
Making Bleckley Better was started by Shane Roland to help to identify families in need.
Dian Itson, the owner of the shop, says she joined the page and noticed the need for people obtaining food. With that in mind, the food pantry was created.
“I had an extra office that I rarely used, so we came up with the idea to put some extra shelving in there, ” Itson said.
The idea for the pantry was based upon the year-round need for food in the community.
“So far we have been promoting through solely social media and word of mouth,” Roland said.
Currently, more than 20 people have donated to the pantry. Since opening, the pantry has helped three dozen people so far.
The pantry organizers base the amount they give out on the number of people who live in the household. Also, contributors give to the pantry daily.
Donors can also give money to the shop to buy needed items.
How to donate
- To donate, visit the shop at 232 N. Second Street, Cochran Georgia.
- Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.