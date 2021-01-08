Econo Lodge Inn and Suites in Macon robbed

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery at a hotel Friday.
It happened at Econo Lodge Inn and Suites on Chambers Road just before 7 p.m.
Investigators say a man entered the lobby with his hand in his coat pocket, and demanded money from the clerk. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he ran off.
No one was injured during this incident.
There is a picture of the suspect below:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.