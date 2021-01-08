Houston County School District wins 2 state human resources awards

Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District Human Resources Department won two top state awards from the Georgia Association of School Personnel Administrators. This is according to a news release from the school district.

Platinum Best in Class award

The news release says that Houston County received a Platinum Best in Class award for the area of Recruitment Process and Materials. This award represents submissions that far exceed any “similarly situated” school districts when financial resources are considered, according to the news release.

Gold Best in Class award

They also received a Gold Best in Class award in the area of Retention Practices. This award represents “exemplary” evidence of human capital management practices in the category, per the news release.

Cindy Flesher — Deputy Superintendent for Administrative Services — said in a statement:

“We are so honored to receive this state-level recognition. Everyone on our team works very hard to recruit, hire, and retain the very best employees! Our Board of Education ensures that we are able to offer competitive salary and benefits packages, and we are proud to have given all employees cost of living increases for five consecutive years. It’s a joy to work for the number one employer in the state of Georgia!”