Mayor Miller signs Executive Order addressing spread of COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — On Friday, Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller signed an Executive Order enacting immediate actions to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

This is according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

In a statement, Mayor Miller said:

“We are seeing an increasing number of cases of COVID-19 every day, and I am very concerned for the health and safety of our community. Our hospitals are under great strain, our emergency responders are under threat of exposure, our children are back to learning virtually, and people are having to miss work to take care of their families. While many people are doing their part by wearing a mask, not attending large gatherings, and practicing social distancing, I am seeing too many pictures of people and businesses ignoring the threat we face. We have to take action in order to avoid future, more severe health consequences.”

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said, “Because COVID-19 continues to be a menace to individuals everywhere, we support this action by Mayor Miller. Deputies will monitor locations – particularly bars, nightclubs, and other public events – where the potential for large gatherings exists. If necessary, citations will be issued for serious and repeated violations.”

The order sets forth the below actions

Declares a state of emergency for Macon-Bibb County for as long as the State of Georgia’s public health emergency lasts.

Requires applicants of special event alcohol licenses to provide a floor plan and square footage of the event space, and to limit attendance to one patron for every 150 square feet of public space.

Requests the assistance of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in enforcing the Governor’s Executive Order and writing citations, especially related to people gathering in large groups at bars, nightclubs, and similar live performance events.

Requests the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office track the number of citations issued to each business location and to order said business to close and cease operations for the duration of the public health emergency if they receive two citations.

Requests the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office revoke all alcohol licenses of a business ordered to close and cease operations.

“This is only the first action we are taking to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect Middle Georgia,” adds Mayor Miller. “Macon-Bibb County consolidated government will lead the way in enforcing preventative measures internally. Our County Manager, Dr. Keith Moffett, and our Department Heads will be strictly enforcing prevention guidelines with our employees and with the public’s access to our building. This includes possible disciplinary action for employees not following our guidelines.”

Dr. Moffett said, “We are facing this health threat together, and we are going to have to follow ALL guidelines together if we are going to make an impact. I know our employees care deeply for this community and will take the lead in doing what’s right for each other.”