Mercer University freshman dies in dorm room after allergic reaction

In an email to students, Mercer University President Dr. Bill Underwood shares that freshman Anna Espy, from Rome, Georgia, died Thursday.

Mercer University
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mercer University campus is mourning the loss of a student who died in her dorm room Thursday.

In an email to students, Mercer University President Dr. Bill Underwood shares that freshman Anna Espy, from Rome, Georgia, died after what appears to be an immediate allergic reaction to food she was eating. The email says a cause of death has not been determined.

The email goes on to say, “The death of any member of the Mercer community is painful. But the passing of a life with so much promise for the future is particularly difficult to face. Please keep Anna’s family in your thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks ahead.”

Counseling services are available to students in Espy’s residence hall and to others who were close to her.

Anyone needing counseling may contact Counseling and Psychological Services at (478) 301-2862.

