North Central Health District expands who can get Covid vaccines

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Starting January 11, North Central Health District will start scheduling vaccinations for people in Phase 1A+.
People included in Phase 1A+
- Healthcare providers
- Employees and residents of long-term care facilities
- Adults age 65 and up and their caregivers
- Law enforcement
- Fire personnel
If you fall into this group, you can call 1-844-987-0099 to schedule your appointment. You must show workplace identification or a valid ID as proof of affiliation or age before vaccination.
North Central Health District public information officer Michael Hokanson says the district requested 7000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. At this point, they have only received 5000 doses.
Hokanson says although vaccines have arrived, people should still follow public health guidelines to protect themselves and others.
CDC Guidelines to prevent Covid-19
- Wear a mask
- Social distance
- Wash your hands
- Avoid large crowds and gatherings
- Frequently clean high touched surfaces
- Stay home when you are sick
According to Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia reports show more than 24 percent of the doses delivered by the federal government have been used.