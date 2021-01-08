Listen to the content of this post:

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

He will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson in 1869 to skip his successor’s inauguration, and, according to CNN, he will be only the 4th president to not attend his successor’s inauguration.

In a Friday tweet Trump said, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Trump offered no clues for how he would spend his final hours in office.

Biden will become president at noon regardless of Trump’s plans.

Vice President Mike Pence is still expected to attend the inauguration.

Three other former presidents will also be there.

Former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter will not be able to travel to Washington on January 20th.

But fellow Democrats Bill and Hillary Clinton plan to attend to support Joe Biden and the first female Vice President Kamala Harris.

Beyond her own run against Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton also served as Secretary of State in the Obama-Biden administration.

Former Republican president George Bush and his wife Laura have RSVP’d and hope their presence will inspire unity.

And of course, President Barack Obama would not miss the inauguration of his v-p for two terms.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has also been close with the new first lady Dr. Jill Biden for many years.