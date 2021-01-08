Sen. David Perdue concedes race to Jon Ossoff

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT/AP)- David Perdue concedes to Jon Ossoff in one of two Georgia runoffs that will give control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats.

He issued the following statement this afternoon:

“Bonnie and I are deeply grateful for the support millions of Georgians have shown us this year and in the six years since we first ran for the United States Senate. Serving our home state has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am very proud of how our team in Georgia and Washington, D.C. fought every day to deliver real results for all eleven million Georgians.

“Although we won the general election, we came up just short of Georgia’s 50% rule, and now I want to congratulate the Democratic Party and my opponent for this runoff win. Bonnie and I will continue to pray for our wonderful state and our great country. May God continue to bless Georgia and the United States of America.”

Perdue was first elected in 2014. The current vote count has Perdue receiving 49.50% of the vote and Democrat Jon Ossoff receiving 50.50% of the vote.