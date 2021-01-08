Teen arrested after shooting incident in Warner Robins

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins police officers are looking into a shooting that left a 20-year-old man injured.
Authorities say the shooting incident happened Thursday at 6:30 a.m. on McArthur Blvd.
According to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, someone took the gunshot victim to Houston County Medical Center. The hospital later took the victim to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon. Navicent lists the victim in stable condition.
Detectives arrested the shooting suspect as 19-year-old Jalen Rasheed Randle.
Authorities charged Randle with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.
Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Karmen Thompson at (478) 302-5380. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.