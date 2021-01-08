Trudeau says, ‘Trump incited a violent assault on democracy’

|
TORONTO, Canada (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says President Donald Trump incited an assault on democracy by violent rioters. Friday’s comments were a rare direct criticism of Trump by him.
Trudeau has been careful not to criticize Trump over the last four years as 75 percent of Canada’s exports go to America. However, Trudeau says Trump and other politicians are to blame and says what Canadians witnessed was “shocking, deeply disturbing, and frankly saddening.”
Trudeau says Canadians expect “debate that is grounded in shared acceptance of the facts.”