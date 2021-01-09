Baldwin County Health Department set to reopen, resume services in new location

|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin County Health Department is set to resume services and business hours on Monday after closing to move into a new facility.
The department will reopen Monday, Jan. 11th, at its new location at 100 Ireland Drive in Milledgeville. The new facility now sits on land from the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice. Construction began February 2020 and finished December 2020.
The moving of staff and services took place January 4th through 8th. During that time health department services, including COVID-19 testing, was suspended. Those in need of COVID-19 testing had to contact the North Central Health District testing line to schedule appointments at other county testing sites.
“Our staff is very excited to move into our new workplace,” said Carey Dyer, RN, Baldwin County Health Department Nurse Manager. “Moving from our current location to the new one, we’ll have more space, better client flow and overall updated spaces to provide our services to the community.”
According to a NCHD news release, the new health department building is a $2.7 million project, funded by health department reserves and $200,000 in Baldwin County SPLOST funds. The health district says the new building is designed specifically to be a medical facility and will provide an improved public health space for Baldwin County. Future plans include a community garden on the site to promote healthy eating and outdoor activities.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the health department will begin operations without any additional ceremony for the new building.