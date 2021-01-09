UPDATE (Saturday, January 9 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported in the last two weeks by county as of 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/9/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 629,204 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1562 8415.49 43 132
Atkinson 691 8295.32 9 95
Bacon 895 7848.12 21 64
Baker 136 4364.57 6 27
Baldwin 3086 6946.07 73 234
Banks 1257 6290.66 20 144
Barrow 5569 6446.87 73 421
Bartow 7361 6645.24 123 516
Ben Hill 1293 7768.1 40 126
Berrien 866 4492.63 21 46
Bibb 10177 6688.79 245 1212
Bleckley 676 5265.62 30 41
Brantley 707 3681.91 19 56
Brooks 808 5137.66 28 65
Bryan 1889 4826.63 18 130
Bulloch 4029 5070.03 38 169
Burke 1259 5635.13 18 116
Butts 1459 5795.66 49 83
Calhoun 371 5873.04 11 59
Camden 2416 4480.38 19 99
Candler 645 5951.83 28 50
Carroll 5616 4675.36 97 262
Catoosa 3673 5340.91 39 165
Charlton 892 6731.57 13 46
Chatham 13853 4741.32 241 1116
Chattahoochee 2187 20346.08 1 19
Chattooga 1682 6791.57 46 121
Cherokee 14578 5467.77 132 869
Clarke 9422 7260.03 67 340
Clay 157 5499.12 3 9
Clayton 14672 4813.05 232 965
Clinch 594 8924.28 14 52
Cobb 41747 5280.5 583 2438
Coffee 3698 8591.61 87 534
Colquitt 2662 5864.34 45 185
Columbia 7957 5016.04 95 307
Cook 1032 5918.45 25 89
Coweta 5883 3870.37 82 227
Crawford 397 3246.65 7 47
Crisp 1055 4733.28 29 124
Dade 808 4999.38 7 40
Dawson 1918 7098.18 18 171
Decatur 1714 6511.66 46 119
DeKalb 39043 4922.5 508 3247
Dodge 929 4557.27 44 89
Dooly 585 4365.67 23 66
Dougherty 4353 4841.78 207 793
Douglas 7806 5138.7 102 603
Early 751 7401.93 39 60
Echols 322 8112.87 2 10
Effingham 2618 4088.96 36 174
Elbert 1228 6481.92 25 96
Emanuel 1525 6728.73 45 108
Evans 614 5745.3 9 60
Fannin 1419 5391.34 37 124
Fayette 4206 3578.23 73 182
Floyd 7373 7379.2 110 593
Forsyth 11032 4368.99 83 662
Franklin 1818 7792.88 24 111
Fulton 56719 5160.11 763 3470
Gilmer 1779 5662.54 34 150
Glascock 99 3272.73 4 11
Glynn 5084 5908.4 124 389
Gordon 4429 7629.76 61 221
Grady 1229 5008.15 29 132
Greene 1078 5759.47 26 86
Gwinnett 58089 5981.5 583 4034
Habersham 3862 8432.31 97 379
Hall 19134 9272.64 242 1786
Hancock 681 8311.97 47 82
Haralson 1313 4273.81 25 54
Harris 1502 4327.03 31 112
Hart 1307 5006.32 22 104
Heard 457 3694.42 11 29
Henry 12547 5230.84 148 389
Houston 7077 4506.52 120 519
Irwin 592 6275.84 12 63
Jackson 5832 7807.23 67 340
Jasper 456 3211.49 6 30
Jeff Davis 1044 6892 32 83
Jefferson 1237 8078.1 39 122
Jenkins 562 6553.17 34 75
Johnson 617 6386.5 31 80
Jones 1174 4106.19 23 80
Lamar 937 4843.13 28 66
Lanier 420 4057.58 7 21
Laurens 2954 6245.77 115 270
Lee 1204 4017.22 34 125
Liberty 1934 3124.19 30 157
Lincoln 355 4369.23 11 39
Long 480 2410.24 5 32
Lowndes 6367 5401.35 102 273
Lumpkin 2102 6218.57 23 201
Macon 429 3303.05 15 60
Madison 1856 6150.38 19 102
Marion 281 3388.4 10 27
McDuffie 1097 5079.41 25 115
McIntosh 483 3315.71 8 45
Meriwether 986 4690.77 20 97
Miller 495 8587.79 2 25
Mitchell 1236 5603.92 51 187
Monroe 1383 4987.92 61 131
Montgomery 594 6439.72 10 31
Morgan 876 4577.28 8 56
Murray 2935 7289.93 42 171
Muscogee 9898 5165.27 205 818
Newton 5148 4581.95 125 429
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23814 0 266 963
Oconee 2020 4839.83 41 96
Oglethorpe 866 5682.41 15 56
Paulding 6925 4013.52 110 234
Peach 1339 4891.32 32 146
Pickens 1729 5156.58 18 121
Pierce 965 4937.32 27 109
Pike 736 3902.44 15 55
Polk 2894 6655.63 46 254
Pulaski 478 4388.14 25 43
Putnam 1283 5862.46 34 100
Quitman 56 2441.15 1 7
Rabun 1149 6764.39 21 118
Randolph 372 5507.85 30 66
Richmond 13892 6869.07 237 941
Rockdale 4097 4314.45 72 521
Schley 163 3090.05 2 18
Screven 585 4208.63 11 51
Seminole 602 7395.58 12 48
Spalding 2801 4052.96 91 311
Stephens 2363 8975.24 52 201
Stewart 623 10164.79 17 114
Sumter 1438 4891.32 73 228
Talbot 281 4563.17 10 32
Taliaferro 68 4166.67 0 4
Tattnall 1412 5556.65 24 93
Taylor 384 4825.33 14 51
Telfair 609 3892.87 33 59
Terrell 466 5503.72 34 91
Thomas 2650 5964.3 83 237
Tift 3042 7450.4 73 337
Toombs 2352 8716.6 63 144
Towns 784 6514.87 26 92
Treutlen 461 6750.62 14 41
Troup 4363 6196.21 125 406
Turner 512 6339.77 25 65
Twiggs 405 5008.66 16 73
Union 1538 6070.65 45 147
Unknown 3484 0 9 57
Upson 1372 5221.3 73 124
Walker 4263 6124.12 56 181
Walton 5384 5619.22 89 340
Ware 2389 6663.32 80 258
Warren 237 4548.94 7 33
Washington 1271 6260.47 28 86
Wayne 2007 6695.8 48 182
Webster 74 2901.96 2 11
Wheeler 414 5234.54 19 29
White 2288 7204.48 40 220
Whitfield 11737 11213.12 132 565
Wilcox 392 4459.61 25 63
Wilkes 496 4953.07 8 53
Wilkinson 583 6536.61 18 97
Worth 975 4840.63 38 132
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,044,413 (5,632,471 reported molecular tests; 411,942 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 629,204 (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 44,510 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 10,280 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!