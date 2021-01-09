It’s the Law: President Trump’s election call to Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”
This week Davis discusses the recorded phone call between President Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In the recording you hear President Trump pressuring election officials to overturn the state election results and find more votes.
With calls for a federal investigation, Davis explains the possible charges the President could face.
He also explains if those charges would stick and if President Trump has any legal standing to file additional lawsuits against Georgia election leaders.
