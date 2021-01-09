MGA political science professor weighs in on runoff election outcomes

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Twin victories in the Georgia runoff elections now give the Democratic Party control of the U.S. Senate. This comes as NBC News projects Democrat Jon Ossoff defeated Republican incumbent David Perdue. And fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler.

41NBC’s Shelby Coates talked with Middle Georgia State University Political Science Professor Dr. Brooke Miller about President Donald Trump’s role in the outcomes. Miller says his supporters have created a split within the Republican party that led to losses on Tuesday.

“He rallied his base just like he was planning on doing,” said Miller. “But the thing about it is there is a split in the Republican Party right now. It is very clear. The question becomes is this split going to continue where you kind of have people on both sides or are they going to be able to come together.”

Miller says the GOP has experienced a split before with the Tea Party Movement. However, she adds that the runoff election results do not mean Georgia has completely become a blue state. She says the state is more “purple” because the race results were so close.

“I still think we are purple for right now,” says Miller. “And the reason why is this is what some political scientists refer to as a deviated election where you see the Democrats come in and take. And we did see Warnock come in and take Loeffer’s seat.”

The United States Senate will now stand at 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans. This allows incoming Vice President Kamala Harris to cast tie-breaking votes.