Tip leads to arrest of hotel armed robbery suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A tip helps the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrest a man wanted for Friday’s armed robbery at a Macon hotel.
Deputies arrested 32-year-old Bakari Lee Donaldson Friday night after a tipster reported the suspect walking into a room at the Economy Hotel on Pio Nono Avenue.
Donaldson was wanted in connection to an armed robbery at the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites located at 4709 Chambers Road.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the hotel hobby just before 7:00 Friday night. Deputies say he had his hand in his coat pocket and demanded money from the clerk. Then he ran from the scene after receiving the cash.
Donaldson remains at the Bibb County Jail charged with Armed Robbery and two separate Probation Violation Superior Court-Felony charges.
