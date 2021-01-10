UPDATE (Sunday, January 10 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported by county in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/10/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 636,373 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 10, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1573 8474.76 43 133
Atkinson 694 8331.33 9 95
Bacon 897 7865.66 21 64
Baker 136 4364.57 6 27
Baldwin 3102 6982.08 73 234
Banks 1267 6340.71 20 145
Barrow 5633 6520.96 73 422
Bartow 7421 6699.41 123 517
Ben Hill 1304 7834.18 40 127
Berrien 870 4513.38 21 48
Bibb 10270 6749.92 245 1212
Bleckley 682 5312.35 30 41
Brantley 709 3692.32 19 56
Brooks 814 5175.81 28 66
Bryan 1901 4857.3 18 131
Bulloch 4060 5109.04 38 170
Burke 1279 5724.64 18 117
Butts 1481 5883.05 49 85
Calhoun 365 5778.06 11 59
Camden 2432 4510.05 19 99
Candler 655 6044.11 28 50
Carroll 5660 4711.99 97 262
Catoosa 3714 5400.53 39 165
Charlton 894 6746.66 13 46
Chatham 13949 4774.18 241 1118
Chattahoochee 2188 20355.38 1 19
Chattooga 1702 6872.32 46 122
Cherokee 14791 5547.66 132 874
Clarke 9516 7332.47 67 341
Clay 157 5499.12 3 9
Clayton 14806 4857.01 232 965
Clinch 597 8969.35 14 52
Cobb 42242 5343.11 583 2439
Coffee 3709 8617.16 87 539
Colquitt 2689 5923.82 45 186
Columbia 8111 5113.12 95 309
Cook 1034 5929.92 25 89
Coweta 5973 3929.58 82 227
Crawford 400 3271.18 7 47
Crisp 1057 4742.25 29 124
Dade 818 5061.25 7 40
Dawson 1924 7120.39 18 171
Decatur 1733 6583.85 46 119
DeKalb 39487 4978.48 508 3262
Dodge 943 4625.95 44 90
Dooly 589 4395.52 23 66
Dougherty 4385 4877.37 208 793
Douglas 7880 5187.42 102 604
Early 760 7490.64 39 61
Echols 327 8238.85 2 10
Effingham 2636 4117.08 36 176
Elbert 1234 6513.59 25 96
Emanuel 1537 6781.68 45 109
Evans 618 5782.73 9 60
Fannin 1439 5467.33 37 125
Fayette 4266 3629.28 73 182
Floyd 7415 7421.23 110 593
Forsyth 11164 4421.26 83 664
Franklin 1832 7852.89 24 111
Fulton 57483 5229.62 763 3480
Gilmer 1809 5758.03 34 150
Glascock 100 3305.79 4 11
Glynn 5124 5954.89 124 389
Gordon 4462 7686.61 61 222
Grady 1233 5024.45 29 132
Greene 1094 5844.95 26 86
Gwinnett 58870 6061.92 584 4042
Habersham 3887 8486.9 97 380
Hall 19291 9348.72 242 1791
Hancock 691 8434.03 47 82
Haralson 1317 4286.83 25 54
Harris 1527 4399.06 31 112
Hart 1321 5059.95 22 104
Heard 463 3742.93 11 29
Henry 12722 5303.79 148 392
Houston 7189 4577.84 120 519
Irwin 592 6275.84 12 63
Jackson 5938 7949.13 67 340
Jasper 467 3288.96 6 30
Jeff Davis 1051 6938.21 32 85
Jefferson 1252 8176.06 39 122
Jenkins 570 6646.46 34 75
Johnson 622 6438.26 31 80
Jones 1180 4127.17 23 80
Lamar 952 4920.66 28 66
Lanier 423 4086.56 7 21
Laurens 2981 6302.86 115 272
Lee 1216 4057.26 34 125
Liberty 1948 3146.81 30 157
Lincoln 359 4418.46 11 40
Long 482 2420.29 5 32
Lowndes 6400 5429.34 102 276
Lumpkin 2110 6242.23 23 201
Macon 436 3356.94 15 60
Madison 1890 6263.05 19 103
Marion 283 3412.52 10 27
McDuffie 1119 5181.28 25 115
McIntosh 487 3343.17 8 45
Meriwether 1006 4785.92 20 97
Miller 500 8674.53 2 26
Mitchell 1245 5644.72 51 189
Monroe 1395 5031.2 61 132
Montgomery 599 6493.93 10 31
Morgan 887 4634.76 8 57
Murray 2963 7359.48 42 171
Muscogee 10019 5228.41 205 819
Newton 5210 4637.13 125 430
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24165 0 266 966
Oconee 2062 4940.46 41 97
Oglethorpe 887 5820.21 15 56
Paulding 6987 4049.45 110 235
Peach 1354 4946.12 32 146
Pickens 1753 5228.15 18 122
Pierce 970 4962.91 27 109
Pike 744 3944.86 15 55
Polk 2919 6713.12 46 255
Pulaski 480 4406.5 25 43
Putnam 1303 5953.85 34 100
Quitman 57 2484.74 1 7
Rabun 1161 6835.04 21 118
Randolph 373 5522.65 30 66
Richmond 14137 6990.21 237 944
Rockdale 4146 4366.05 72 521
Schley 164 3109 2 18
Screven 602 4330.94 11 51
Seminole 606 7444.72 12 48
Spalding 2823 4084.79 91 313
Stephens 2377 9028.41 52 201
Stewart 625 10197.42 17 114
Sumter 1453 4942.34 73 228
Talbot 285 4628.13 10 32
Taliaferro 68 4166.67 0 5
Tattnall 1429 5623.55 24 93
Taylor 387 4863.03 14 51
Telfair 612 3912.04 33 59
Terrell 466 5503.72 34 91
Thomas 2686 6045.33 83 238
Tift 3051 7472.45 73 342
Toombs 2384 8835.19 63 144
Towns 796 6614.59 26 93
Treutlen 467 6838.48 14 41
Troup 4416 6271.48 125 406
Turner 513 6352.15 25 66
Twiggs 411 5082.86 16 73
Union 1546 6102.23 45 149
Unknown 3578 0 9 56
Upson 1385 5270.77 73 124
Walker 4289 6161.47 56 181
Walton 5479 5718.37 89 341
Ware 2411 6724.68 80 258
Warren 246 4721.69 7 33
Washington 1282 6314.65 28 86
Wayne 2027 6762.53 48 183
Webster 74 2901.96 2 11
Wheeler 416 5259.83 19 29
White 2297 7232.82 40 220
Whitfield 11869 11339.23 132 567
Wilcox 396 4505.12 25 63
Wilkes 498 4973.04 8 53
Wilkinson 585 6559.03 18 97
Worth 990 4915.1 38 132
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,085,533 (5,672,290 reported molecular tests; 413,263 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 636,373 (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 44,635 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 10,282 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 10, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

