3 Crawford schools closing for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 exposure

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three Crawford County School campuses will close for the next two weeks following “several” students and staff at the schools being exposed to COVID-19.
The school district made the announcement in a Facebook post Monday afternoon, saying Crawford County Eagles’ Nest, Crawford County Elementary School and Crawford County Middle School are the affected campuses.
“We will continue to provide instruction via Remote Learning using Google Classroom beginning January 12, 2021,” the post said.
Students will be able to return for face-to-face instruction on January 25.
The decision does not impact Crawford County High School and its students will continue with face-to-face instruction, according to the post.
“Parents we apologize for any inconveniences this will cause you and your family over the next two weeks,” the post continued. “We will continue to work with you to provide instruction for students, as well as, make sure our students, staff, and community remain safe during this pandemic.”
