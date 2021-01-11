Listen to frightening calls to lawmaker over impeachment push

By
41NBC Web Producer
-
0
21
Capitol Assault (4 dead, 52 arrested, at least 14 officers hurt; public emergency extended in D.C.). Photo courtesy of MGN.
Listen to the content of this post:

(CNN) — Democratic Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) who is helping lead the push to impeach President Trump is getting hateful threats left on his office’s voicemail.