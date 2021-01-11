UPDATE (Monday, January 11 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported in the last two weeks by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, January 11, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/11/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 642,712 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, January 11, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1581 8517.86 43 133
Atkinson 700 8403.36 9 95
Bacon 907 7953.35 21 64
Baker 136 4364.57 6 27
Baldwin 3111 7002.34 73 234
Banks 1279 6400.76 20 146
Barrow 5703 6601.99 74 422
Bartow 7489 6760.79 124 518
Ben Hill 1313 7888.25 41 127
Berrien 874 4534.14 21 48
Bibb 10324 6785.41 246 1216
Bleckley 686 5343.51 30 41
Brantley 713 3713.15 20 56
Brooks 815 5182.17 28 66
Bryan 1909 4877.74 18 131
Bulloch 4081 5135.47 38 170
Burke 1292 5782.83 18 117
Butts 1498 5950.58 49 88
Calhoun 362 5730.57 11 59
Camden 2446 4536.01 19 99
Candler 656 6053.34 28 50
Carroll 5708 4751.95 97 262
Catoosa 3751 5454.33 40 165
Charlton 899 6784.39 13 46
Chatham 14038 4804.64 241 1122
Chattahoochee 2190 20373.99 1 19
Chattooga 1728 6977.31 46 122
Cherokee 14979 5618.17 132 878
Clarke 9574 7377.16 67 342
Clay 158 5534.15 3 9
Clayton 14926 4896.37 232 966
Clinch 599 8999.4 14 52
Cobb 42746 5406.86 584 2441
Coffee 3723 8649.69 87 540
Colquitt 2694 5934.84 45 186
Columbia 8202 5170.49 95 311
Cook 1035 5935.65 26 89
Coweta 6036 3971.03 82 227
Crawford 403 3295.71 7 47
Crisp 1059 4751.22 29 124
Dade 827 5116.94 7 40
Dawson 1940 7179.6 18 172
Decatur 1747 6637.03 46 119
DeKalb 39909 5031.68 508 3271
Dodge 949 4655.38 44 91
Dooly 595 4440.3 23 66
Dougherty 4415 4910.74 208 796
Douglas 7984 5255.88 102 604
Early 769 7579.34 39 61
Echols 329 8289.24 2 10
Effingham 2652 4142.07 36 176
Elbert 1243 6561.1 25 97
Emanuel 1545 6816.98 45 109
Evans 622 5820.16 9 60
Fannin 1455 5528.12 37 125
Fayette 4330 3683.73 73 182
Floyd 7462 7468.27 110 593
Forsyth 11283 4468.39 83 666
Franklin 1848 7921.47 24 111
Fulton 58111 5286.75 764 3483
Gilmer 1828 5818.51 34 150
Glascock 103 3404.96 4 12
Glynn 5144 5978.13 126 390
Gordon 4490 7734.84 61 222
Grady 1243 5065.2 29 132
Greene 1104 5898.38 26 86
Gwinnett 59776 6155.21 586 4061
Habersham 3913 8543.67 97 381
Hall 19455 9428.2 242 1794
Hancock 693 8458.44 47 82
Haralson 1336 4348.68 25 54
Harris 1547 4456.67 31 112
Hart 1335 5113.57 23 104
Heard 466 3767.18 11 29
Henry 12869 5365.08 149 393
Houston 7271 4630.06 120 520
Irwin 593 6286.44 12 63
Jackson 6005 8038.82 67 340
Jasper 478 3366.43 6 30
Jeff Davis 1055 6964.62 32 85
Jefferson 1265 8260.95 39 122
Jenkins 578 6739.74 34 75
Johnson 625 6469.31 31 80
Jones 1188 4155.15 23 80
Lamar 963 4977.52 28 66
Lanier 423 4086.56 7 21
Laurens 3023 6391.66 115 272
Lee 1240 4137.33 34 127
Liberty 1948 3146.81 30 157
Lincoln 365 4492.31 11 41
Long 487 2445.39 5 32
Lowndes 6422 5448.01 102 276
Lumpkin 2123 6280.69 23 201
Macon 437 3364.64 15 60
Madison 1914 6342.58 19 103
Marion 288 3472.81 10 27
McDuffie 1141 5283.14 25 115
McIntosh 489 3356.9 8 45
Meriwether 1015 4828.73 20 97
Miller 501 8691.88 2 26
Mitchell 1247 5653.79 51 189
Monroe 1405 5067.26 61 132
Montgomery 608 6591.5 10 32
Morgan 893 4666.11 8 57
Murray 2994 7436.48 42 171
Muscogee 10137 5289.99 205 819
Newton 5274 4694.09 125 430
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24320 0 267 969
Oconee 2088 5002.76 41 97
Oglethorpe 892 5853.02 15 56
Paulding 7061 4092.34 110 235
Peach 1364 4982.65 32 146
Pickens 1767 5269.91 18 122
Pierce 983 5029.42 27 109
Pike 749 3971.37 15 56
Polk 2955 6795.92 46 255
Pulaski 482 4424.86 25 43
Putnam 1316 6013.25 34 100
Quitman 57 2484.74 1 7
Rabun 1181 6952.78 23 119
Randolph 375 5552.27 30 66
Richmond 14327 7084.16 237 951
Rockdale 4210 4433.45 72 521
Schley 164 3109 2 18
Screven 603 4338.13 11 51
Seminole 609 7481.57 12 48
Spalding 2849 4122.41 91 314
Stephens 2380 9039.81 52 201
Stewart 625 10197.42 17 114
Sumter 1461 4969.56 73 228
Talbot 290 4709.32 10 32
Taliaferro 69 4227.94 0 5
Tattnall 1439 5662.9 24 93
Taylor 390 4900.73 14 53
Telfair 616 3937.61 33 59
Terrell 467 5515.53 34 91
Thomas 2728 6139.86 83 240
Tift 3054 7479.79 73 346
Toombs 2412 8938.96 63 144
Towns 809 6722.62 26 93
Treutlen 470 6882.41 14 41
Troup 4465 6341.07 125 407
Turner 513 6352.15 25 67
Twiggs 418 5169.43 16 73
Union 1564 6173.28 45 150
Unknown 3580 0 8 55
Upson 1397 5316.44 73 128
Walker 4339 6233.3 56 181
Walton 5553 5795.6 89 342
Ware 2430 6777.68 80 258
Warren 254 4875.24 7 33
Washington 1298 6393.46 28 87
Wayne 2040 6805.9 48 183
Webster 74 2901.96 2 11
Wheeler 418 5285.12 19 29
White 2315 7289.5 40 221
Whitfield 11973 11438.59 132 569
Wilcox 398 4527.87 25 63
Wilkes 503 5022.97 8 53
Wilkinson 589 6603.88 18 97
Worth 994 4934.96 38 132
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,123,603 (5,708,060 reported molecular tests; 415,543 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 642,712 (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 44,742 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 10,299 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, January 11, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
