Principal takes wheel amid COVID driver shortage

(WPSD/NBC News) — A Kentucky elementary school principal is pulling double-duty as a bus driver due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janet Throgmorton has been the principal at Fancy Farm Elementary for the past 11 years. Previously, she was a teacher at the school who taught all grade levels except kindergarten.

She earned her CDL three years ago so she could help drive school buses when needed. Now, the pandemic has made that need a reality.

“One of my drivers has won the battle against COVID. She’s just trying to recover her health. And another driver, he’s still fighting and on the ventilator. So we’re hoping as he makes improvements daily that he’ll get off that vent soon,” Throgmorton says, adding that the driver has been on the ventilator for more than 40 days.

