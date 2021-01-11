SOAR Academy receives check donations for logoed sweaters

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The SOAR Academy received a $2,100 check to help fund school-logoed sweaters.

Both St.Paul AME Church and the Otis Redding Music Inc. say they want to help as many kids as possible. The organizations donated enough money to provide nearly 100 sweaters.

Otis Redding III participates in the Mentors Project.

“I want to help these students feel good,” Redding said.

SOAR school officials say that the logos mean a lot to the school. It allows students to demonstrate school pride and good behavior.

The academy also accepts donations.