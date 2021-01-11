Twiggs deputies make 6 arrests, suspects face multiple charges

Listen to the content of this post:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A number of people face multiple drug charges after Twiggs County Sheriff deputies make multiple traffic stops on I-16.

Quashawn Hutchinson

On December 17, 2020, a Twiggs County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-16.

According to the news release, the deputy smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. During a search, the deputy found:

seven ounces of marijuana

five ounces of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)

13 ounces of THC edibles

a gun

Authorities identified the driver of the vehicle as Quashawn Hutchinson of Beaufort, South Carolina. Deputies arrested Hutchinson and charged him with:

Excessive Speed of 91 in a 70-mph zone

Possession of Marijuana – Felony

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes

Trafficking of a Schedule I Narcotic

Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic

Possession of Drug Related Objects

Hutchinson is currently out on bond awaiting trial, According to the news release.

Johnny Floyd

On December 21, 2020, another deputy stopped Johnny Floyd, of Macon, on Hwy 57 for distracted driving, hands-free law. Authorities also determined that Floyd was driving with a suspended license and wanted on several outstanding warrants in Coffee, Telfair, and Jeff Davis Counties.

The news release states that a sergeant used his canine to search the vehicle and found:

a 9mm handgun with the serial number filed off

a homemade firearm suppressor

approximately 50 grams of Methamphetamine

Authorities arrested Floyd and charged him with:

Driving while License Suspended

Hands-Free Device required

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Unlawful Possession of a Silencer

Criminal Use of an Article with an Altered Identification Mark

Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic

Trafficking a Schedule II Narcotic

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes

Deputies took Floyd to Jeff Davis County where he awaits trial.

Kristi Browning and Michael Walden

On December 26, 2020, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on I-16 in the roadway median. According to the news release, the vehicle looked as if it had been in an accident.

The deputy found the driver, Kristi Browning, and a male passenger, Michael Walden, both of Lyons, in the vehicle passed out. Authorities say when the occupants got out of the vehicle, deputies saw several syringes and a bag of marijuana in plain sight.

Both Browning and Walden have outstanding warrants. Deputies found:

approximately 37 grams of Methamphetamine

several possible stolen credit cards on Walden

Michael Walden

Authorities took Walden to Toombs County on an outstanding warrant and charged him with:

Trafficking in a Schedule II Narcotic

Identity Fraud

Possession of Marijuana

Kristi Browning

Browning was also arrested and charged with

Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic

DUI

Possession of Marijuana

Failure to Report an Accident

Authorities are holding Browning in the Twiggs County Jail.

Khonnequa Hawkins and Jordan Gaines

On January 9, 2021, a deputy stopped another vehicle for excessive speeding on I-16. During the stop, the deputy says he smelled marijuana coming from the car.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found:

approximately 18 pounds of marijuana vacuum-sealed package

a handgun

Khonnequa Hawkins

Authorities arrested and charged Khonnequa Hawkins, of Macon, with:

Excessive Speed 89-mph in a 70-mph zone

Trafficking in Marijuana

Jordan Gaines

Authorities also arrested and charged Jordan Gaines, of Warner Robins, with:

Trafficking in Marijuana

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes

Also, Both Hawkins and Gaines are being held in the Twiggs County Jail.