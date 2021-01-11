Twiggs deputies make 6 arrests, suspects face multiple charges

|
Listen to the content of this post:
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A number of people face multiple drug charges after Twiggs County Sheriff deputies make multiple traffic stops on I-16.
Quashawn Hutchinson
On December 17, 2020, a Twiggs County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-16.
According to the news release, the deputy smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. During a search, the deputy found:
- seven ounces of marijuana
- five ounces of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)
- 13 ounces of THC edibles
- a gun
Authorities identified the driver of the vehicle as Quashawn Hutchinson of Beaufort, South Carolina. Deputies arrested Hutchinson and charged him with:
- Excessive Speed of 91 in a 70-mph zone
- Possession of Marijuana – Felony
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes
- Trafficking of a Schedule I Narcotic
- Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
Hutchinson is currently out on bond awaiting trial, According to the news release.
Johnny Floyd
On December 21, 2020, another deputy stopped Johnny Floyd, of Macon, on Hwy 57 for distracted driving, hands-free law. Authorities also determined that Floyd was driving with a suspended license and wanted on several outstanding warrants in Coffee, Telfair, and Jeff Davis Counties.
The news release states that a sergeant used his canine to search the vehicle and found:
- a 9mm handgun with the serial number filed off
- a homemade firearm suppressor
- approximately 50 grams of Methamphetamine
Authorities arrested Floyd and charged him with:
- Driving while License Suspended
- Hands-Free Device required
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Unlawful Possession of a Silencer
- Criminal Use of an Article with an Altered Identification Mark
- Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic
- Trafficking a Schedule II Narcotic
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes
Deputies took Floyd to Jeff Davis County where he awaits trial.
Kristi Browning and Michael Walden
On December 26, 2020, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on I-16 in the roadway median. According to the news release, the vehicle looked as if it had been in an accident.
The deputy found the driver, Kristi Browning, and a male passenger, Michael Walden, both of Lyons, in the vehicle passed out. Authorities say when the occupants got out of the vehicle, deputies saw several syringes and a bag of marijuana in plain sight.
Both Browning and Walden have outstanding warrants. Deputies found:
- approximately 37 grams of Methamphetamine
- several possible stolen credit cards on Walden
Michael Walden
Authorities took Walden to Toombs County on an outstanding warrant and charged him with:
- Trafficking in a Schedule II Narcotic
- Identity Fraud
- Possession of Marijuana
Kristi Browning
Browning was also arrested and charged with
- Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic
- DUI
- Possession of Marijuana
- Failure to Report an Accident
Authorities are holding Browning in the Twiggs County Jail.
Khonnequa Hawkins and Jordan Gaines
On January 9, 2021, a deputy stopped another vehicle for excessive speeding on I-16. During the stop, the deputy says he smelled marijuana coming from the car.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found:
- approximately 18 pounds of marijuana vacuum-sealed package
- a handgun
Khonnequa Hawkins
Authorities arrested and charged Khonnequa Hawkins, of Macon, with:
- Excessive Speed 89-mph in a 70-mph zone
- Trafficking in Marijuana
Jordan Gaines
Authorities also arrested and charged Jordan Gaines, of Warner Robins, with:
- Trafficking in Marijuana
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes
Also, Both Hawkins and Gaines are being held in the Twiggs County Jail.