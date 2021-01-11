Hundreds swarm Utah gun store

Listen to the content of this post:

(KSL/NBC News) — Hundreds lined up for hours outside of a Utah gun store Saturday for a chance to buy ammunition.

The line stretched around Gunnies all throughout the day on Saturday.

NBC affiliate KSL spoke to a number of people — some said they came for the restocked ammo, others were more anxious. They mentioned current political events — the GA runoff, a soon-to-be transfer of power and Wednesday’s violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Many in line also yelled out: “Biden is going to take our guns.”

Recently, there has been a shortage on the most popular ammo.

The ammunition shortage started in late spring of 2020 when the coronavirus altered manufacturing.

Ammo has been on and off shelves, but Gunnies restocked its AR-15 ammo supply on Saturday.

Gunnies sales reps said they have seen some of their busiest days ever this year, adding that the shop is not usually busy like this in January.

“We have seen a rush on guns and ammo before – but never in January,” said Hansen. “Typically after Christmas it slows down, but this year has been just the opposite.”

They mentioned that when Obama was elected in 2008 and again in 2012, there was a run on guns and ammo.

“People are coming in and they are pretty scared. They feel they are being attacked,” said Gunnies employee Josh Hansen. “They feel the need to fight back, or at least protect themselves.”

