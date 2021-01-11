Warner Robins Police arrest arson suspect, his mother dies in fire

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities identified the victim of Sunday’s Clairmont Drive house fire as 57-year-old Lisa Rebecca Brooks.
Warner Robins police officers arrested and charged 28-year-old Spencer Bentley Brooks with arson in the 1st degree. Officers say that Spencer also resided with Lisa.
According to the news release, Spencer is the son of Lisa Brooks. Officers have also detained Spencer at the Houston County Detention Center.
Original story
Warner Robins Police and Warner Robins Fire Departments responded to a house fire on Clairmont Drive Sunday.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but Lisa Brooks was found deceased inside.
Warner Robins Police Department
If you have any additional information about this incident, call Detective Trent VanLannen at (478) 302-5380. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.