Macon church raising money for mothers experiencing unexpected pregnancies

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Rock Springs Church is raising money for mothers experiencing unexpected pregnancies.
The church, located at 6601 Zebulon Road, has partnered with non-profit organization Caring Solutions six years now to help raise money.
All you have to do is pick up a baby bottle from the church lobby, fill it up with money, and return the bottle.
Church leaders say they’ve been able to raise “a couple thousand dollars” in past years.
“This is something for the whole community to participate,” pastor Craig Walden said.
The drive will begin Sunday, January 17 and run through February 14.
Visit http://www.rockspringsonline.com/macon/ for more information.