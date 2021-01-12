New Baldwin County Health Department now open

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) – The Baldwin County Health Department is now open at its new location at 100 Ireland Drive.
Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District says the building is specifically built to house the health department.
The health department’s last location was not intended for that purpose.
The ground on which it’s built was donated by the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.
“It was intended with the purpose of being centrally located, easy to access and find,” county manager Carlos Tobar said.
The facility is helping to provide services like birth control, WIC and mental health services.
The department is asking for appointments to be made prior to arriving at the center.
Although county leaders didn’t hold a ceremony to unveil the building, they say have future plans to help create a community garden.
If you wish to schedule an appointment just visit https://northcentralhealthdistrict.org/