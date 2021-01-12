GBI/FBI: Actively monitoring Inauguration safety and security

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In the days leading up to President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, multiple law enforcement agencies are working to maintain public safety.
According to GBI Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles, GBI agents are aware of reports concerning nationwide threats. Miles says communication lines between the GBI and its partners are open. She says the agency will also continue to do whatever is necessary to ensure safety and security.
Miles says the Georgia Information Sharing Analysis Center (GISAC) is actively monitoring the situation. GBI’s website says GISAC provides investigative support to law enforcement in Georgia and dedicates resources to help protect Georgia citizens from the threat of terrorism.
41NBC also spoke to FBI Public Affairs Specialist Kevin Rowson. He released the following statement:
“The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property.”
Stay with 41BC for the latest updates concerning Inauguration Day safety and security.