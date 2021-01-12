UPDATE (Tuesday, January 12 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
23110
Cases reported by county in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/12/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 648,694 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1567 8442.43 43 133
Atkinson 702 8427.37 9 95
Bacon 907 7953.35 21 64
Baker 137 4396.66 6 27
Baldwin 3143 7074.37 73 235
Banks 1296 6485.84 20 147
Barrow 5838 6758.27 75 425
Bartow 7576 6839.34 129 519
Ben Hill 1320 7930.31 42 128
Berrien 885 4591.2 21 50
Bibb 10418 6847.19 248 1229
Bleckley 687 5351.3 30 42
Brantley 712 3707.95 20 56
Brooks 822 5226.68 28 69
Bryan 1923 4913.51 18 131
Bulloch 4117 5180.77 39 170
Burke 1318 5899.2 18 118
Butts 1527 6065.78 49 89
Calhoun 367 5809.72 11 61
Camden 2460 4561.98 19 99
Candler 658 6071.79 28 51
Carroll 5734 4773.6 99 264
Catoosa 3816 5548.85 40 166
Charlton 900 6791.94 13 47
Chatham 14215 4865.22 253 1140
Chattahoochee 2190 20373.99 1 20
Chattooga 1744 7041.91 46 122
Cherokee 15125 5672.93 141 883
Clarke 9661 7444.19 67 345
Clay 159 5569.18 3 9
Clayton 15070 4943.61 234 974
Clinch 610 9164.66 15 53
Cobb 43251 5470.74 589 2450
Coffee 3754 8721.71 87 542
Colquitt 2716 5983.3 46 186
Columbia 8264 5209.57 97 318
Cook 1044 5987.27 26 89
Coweta 6079 3999.32 84 227
Crawford 405 3312.07 9 47
Crisp 1076 4827.49 29 125
Dade 846 5234.5 8 42
Dawson 1965 7272.12 19 177
Decatur 1760 6686.42 46 120
DeKalb 40354 5087.79 512 3294
Dodge 958 4699.53 44 93
Dooly 602 4492.54 24 68
Dougherty 4449 4948.56 208 797
Douglas 8047 5297.35 103 606
Early 772 7608.91 39 61
Echols 330 8314.44 2 10
Effingham 2678 4182.68 36 181
Elbert 1249 6592.77 25 98
Emanuel 1549 6834.63 46 109
Evans 625 5848.23 9 61
Fannin 1488 5653.5 37 126
Fayette 4366 3714.35 75 184
Floyd 7525 7531.33 113 594
Forsyth 11419 4522.25 85 677
Franklin 1873 8028.63 25 114
Fulton 58685 5338.98 773 3511
Gilmer 1841 5859.88 34 150
Glascock 103 3404.96 4 12
Glynn 5182 6022.29 126 391
Gordon 4543 7826.15 66 223
Grady 1261 5138.55 32 132
Greene 1120 5983.86 26 89
Gwinnett 60689 6249.22 590 4085
Habersham 3939 8600.44 99 385
Hall 19688 9541.12 249 1833
Hancock 699 8531.67 47 82
Haralson 1344 4374.72 25 54
Harris 1559 4491.24 31 115
Hart 1349 5167.2 23 104
Heard 467 3775.26 11 29
Henry 12996 5418.03 151 397
Houston 7351 4681 124 525
Irwin 596 6318.24 12 63
Jackson 6116 8187.42 69 349
Jasper 481 3387.56 6 34
Jeff Davis 1059 6991.02 32 86
Jefferson 1273 8313.2 39 122
Jenkins 584 6809.7 34 75
Johnson 629 6510.71 31 80
Jones 1195 4179.64 23 80
Lamar 971 5018.87 28 66
Lanier 431 4163.85 7 21
Laurens 3053 6455.09 115 276
Lee 1259 4200.73 35 127
Liberty 1959 3164.58 31 158
Lincoln 368 4529.23 11 41
Long 486 2440.37 5 33
Lowndes 6458 5478.55 103 278
Lumpkin 2164 6401.99 24 209
Macon 439 3380.04 15 60
Madison 1941 6432.05 19 105
Marion 292 3521.04 10 27
McDuffie 1163 5385.01 25 115
McIntosh 490 3363.77 8 45
Meriwether 1020 4852.52 21 98
Miller 504 8743.93 2 26
Mitchell 1261 5717.27 54 189
Monroe 1418 5114.15 62 134
Montgomery 613 6645.71 10 32
Morgan 899 4697.46 8 59
Murray 3029 7523.41 42 173
Muscogee 10210 5328.09 205 819
Newton 5344 4756.39 127 442
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24086 0 270 980
Oconee 2114 5065.05 41 98
Oglethorpe 896 5879.27 15 57
Paulding 7161 4150.29 114 239
Peach 1376 5026.48 32 149
Pickens 1795 5353.41 20 123
Pierce 989 5060.12 28 109
Pike 757 4013.79 15 56
Polk 2976 6844.21 46 256
Pulaski 485 4452.4 25 43
Putnam 1330 6077.22 34 103
Quitman 57 2484.74 1 7
Rabun 1189 6999.88 23 123
Randolph 376 5567.07 30 66
Richmond 14424 7132.12 237 960
Rockdale 4246 4471.36 74 543
Schley 165 3127.96 2 18
Screven 609 4381.29 11 53
Seminole 618 7592.14 12 51
Spalding 2906 4204.89 93 317
Stephens 2405 9134.76 56 205
Stewart 628 10246.37 17 114
Sumter 1477 5023.98 73 230
Talbot 292 4741.8 10 32
Taliaferro 71 4350.49 0 5
Tattnall 1446 5690.45 25 93
Taylor 391 4913.29 14 53
Telfair 620 3963.18 33 59
Terrell 470 5550.96 34 91
Thomas 2758 6207.38 84 244
Tift 3078 7538.57 74 348
Toombs 2427 8994.55 64 144
Towns 825 6855.58 26 98
Treutlen 474 6940.99 14 43
Troup 4501 6392.19 125 408
Turner 516 6389.3 25 67
Twiggs 420 5194.16 16 73
Union 1591 6279.85 45 153
Unknown 3276 0 9 56
Upson 1402 5335.46 74 128
Walker 4425 6356.85 57 186
Walton 5617 5862.4 90 349
Ware 2450 6833.46 82 260
Warren 260 4990.4 7 34
Washington 1311 6457.49 29 88
Wayne 2043 6815.91 48 183
Webster 74 2901.96 2 11
Wheeler 417 5272.47 19 29
White 2339 7365.07 40 221
Whitfield 12060 11521.71 134 578
Wilcox 404 4596.13 25 64
Wilkes 506 5052.93 8 54
Wilkinson 590 6615.09 18 97
Worth 1006 4994.54 38 132
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,153,951 (5,737,862 reported molecular tests; 416,089 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 648,694 (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 45,177 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 10,444 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:53 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.