Man dies after bar fight in downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man dies after a fight inside a downtown Macon bar Sunday night.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses told investigators 54-year-old Larry Liggins and 30-year-old Justin Antryon Collins got into a fight at BJ Billard’s in downtown Macon.
Witnesses say during the fight, Collins punched Liggins causing him to fall back and hit his head against a wooden pillar. When deputies and paramedics arrived on scene, they found Liggins unresponsive but breathing.
On Tuesday afternoon, Coroner Leon Jones says Liggins passed away at around 12:30.
Collins is now wanted for Involuntary Manslaughter.
If you know where Justin is or have information in reference to this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.