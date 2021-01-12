Middle Georgia State University launches new mental health program

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — This semester Middle Georgia State University is offering a program to help students with mental health.

The Be Well program is an addition to their counseling service. Students can call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year for any mental health issue they might be having.

Dr. Jennifer Brannon — vice president for student affairs — says the service couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Depression and anxiety in college students has risen a lot in the last five years. Even before all of this that’s going on now,” said Brannon. “And so we’ve needed additional resources and we’re grateful that our university system of Georgia has helped with resources to provide Be Well at MGA.”

How to use Be Well

Call 833-910-3362 24 hours a day/7 days a week for any mental health issue



The MGA counseling center offers services for students as well.