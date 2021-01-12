|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Transit Authority is making COVID-19 tests more accessible with a free testing clinic.
MTA scheduled the event for more than a week after the New Year due to a post-holiday coronavirus surge.
Free COVID testing is available today from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. outside the terminal station.
You can schedule an appointment online here, or by calling (888) 411-1390. You may walk or drive up for testing without an appointment.
Remember to bring your ID and insurance card if you have one. You must wear a mask.
Terminal Station is at 200 Cherry Street in downtown Macon, Georgia.