MTA offers free COVID testing for fourth time

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Transit Authority staff and Bibb County residents all lined up Tuesday morning for COVID-19 testing.
Around 100 people got tested for the virus. This makes the agency’s fourth time offering the service.
MTA public information officer Jami Gaudet says the agency plans all its COVID testing dates strategically. She says a local surge in new covid cases encouraged the session.
“New York City shut down their school system at three,” said Gaudet. “So we are at 7.4 today. So yeah, there has been a surge. There were 75 new cases yesterday and one death. We don’t look exactly at that, but we look for trends — and that’s a trend.”
Gaudet says she understands the importance of public transportation to residents. She says MTA will do their best to keep buses sanitized in order to keep them running.